Well-known Pub for sale with 5-bed family home in Timahoe

Kelly's Bar in Timahoe is for sale with an asking price of €250,000.

Last month the property had been listed for sale at an auction with a guide price of €295,000.

Sitting on a 0.5 acre site, its overall floor area extends to 4,500 sq ft and includes a five-bedroom two-storey home.

Agents Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty said the residence comprises of a substantial two-storey home with ground floor sittingroom, kitchen-cum-dining room and 5 fine sized bedrooms and main bathroom on the first floor.

Located adjacent to Timahoe National School, the property enjoys private gardens and vehicular access to the side.

The surrounding area features Donadea Forest Park which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Nearby towns include Prosperous, Clane, Enfield, while the vibrant university town of Maynooth is approximately 12 miles away.