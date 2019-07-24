Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge gets green light for new 'customer lobby'

Planning permission has been granted for an extension to Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Kildare Co Council has given the green light for the erection of a new single-storey glazed customer lobby measuring 55 square

metres and all associated site works.

The new structure will be located in front of the existing entrance on The Avenue pedestrian plaza, off Edward Street.

The lobby is intended to improve the customer experience for shoppers.

The development will also offer 'climate control' benefits to the Shopping Centre.

Whitewater is Ireland's largest regional shopping centre and home to big-name stores such as M & S, Debenhams, Boots, Zara, H&M and an Odeon Cinema.