Ballymore Eustace to get 84 homes, creché, medical clinic and gym
Ballymore Eustace
Planning permission has been granted for 84 homes in Ballymore Eustace.
The development is planned for a large site between the village and Coughlanstown Road.
Also going ahead is a single storey crèche, a single storey residents’ gym, a medical clinic with four consultants’ suites, a retail unit and Design Centre/office (360sqm).
Also being built is public parkland and associated road works, parking, footpaths and cycle facilities.
Extensive landscaping including two pedestrian bridges over a stream are in the plans.
The project will be developed by Ballymore Ireland Contracting Services Ltd which originally applied for planning permission in November last year.
