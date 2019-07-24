Ballymore Eustace to get 84 homes, creché, medical clinic and gym

Planning permission has been granted for 84 homes in Ballymore Eustace.

The development is planned for a large site between the village and Coughlanstown Road.

Also going ahead is a single storey crèche, a single storey residents’ gym, a medical clinic with four consultants’ suites, a retail unit and Design Centre/office (360sqm).

Also being built is public parkland and associated road works, parking, footpaths and cycle facilities.

Extensive landscaping including two pedestrian bridges over a stream are in the plans.

The project will be developed by Ballymore Ireland Contracting Services Ltd which originally applied for planning permission in November last year.