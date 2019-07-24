Lost & Found: Hungry lost dog getting fed sandwiches by truckers at Toughers filling station

This dog was spotted by a reader wandering in the car park at the rear of Tougher's filling station in Newhall at around 12 noon today.

The pet looked thin and appeared to be hungry.

It was being fed sandwiches by at least one truck driver having his lunch in his cab.

The pet appeared to have a collar but the reader didn't get close enough to check if it had any contact details of the owner.

There were a lot of vehicles driving around the car park coming up to lunchtime and it was a dangerous time to be wandering in the area.

Do you recognise the animal so that it can be reunited with its owners?