Appeal to find Kildare passenger who left mobile phone on flight

An appeal has been made to find a Co Kildare person who left a mobile phone on a Ryanair flight.

It was a flight from Amsterdam to Dublin on Sunday night last at about 11.30pm.

A reader in Co Galway, said: "It belonged to one of a group of friends who had travelled to Amsterdam that weekend.

"I know as i was sitting next to one of them.

"The chap was sitting on row 4 of the Ryanair flight - Flight 3007, from Amsterdam to Dublin on the 21st of July.

"They were from Athy and Kildare and his friend mentioned they had to run to catch a bus home from the Airport.

"I have the phone in Loughrea in Galway and would love to return it.

"I have tried to switch it on but it is locked so cannot do much."

"Any ideas of how to find the owner are welcome."

Can you help?