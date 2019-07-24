Garda investigation launched following robbery at premises in Moyvalley

Cash stolen from till of Kildare business

Kim O'Leary

Reporter:

Kim O'Leary

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

Gardai are appealing for information on a robbery at Mother Hubbards in Moyvalley which took place last Saturday.

The incident happened between midnight and 2am on Saturday, 20 July. It is understood that a window was smashed and the contents of the till stolen in the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01-666 7800.