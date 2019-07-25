Temperatures to rise today but cloud and spells of rain expected!

Temperatures are set to rise today to a possible 25 degrees.

But note, there will be more cloud and rain across the country. However, the eastern and northern regions can expect the best conditions today with more sunshine and less rain. Remember to put on high sun factor, even in cloudy conditions and especially on young children.

Met Eireann predicts "it'll be mainly dry for Ulster and Leinster with a mix of cloud and some sunshine. Another humid and breezy day with top temperatures ranging 20 to 25 degrees in fresh southeasterly winds, strong along southern coasts".

Tonight will bring clear spells and showers overnight, these mainly in the south and west of the country with a good deal of dry weather elsewhere. Staying humid and breezy with minimum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh southerly winds.

Tomorrow, temperatures drop slightly, from 17-22 degrees.