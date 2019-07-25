Gardaí warn visitors not to leave valuables in cars after handbag stolen from car at Kildare graveyard

Gardaí are appealing for visitors to St Conleth’s graveyard on the Rathangan Road in Kildare Town to not leave valuables in their cars, as a break-in has been reported.

The break-in occurred on Wednesday 17 July at 5pm at the graveyard where a rear window of a car was smashed to gain entry.

A woman's handbag containing valuables and cash worth €300 was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.