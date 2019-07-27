Don't forget - Russborough House to host RHSI Garden Show on Sunday next

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) will host its annual Garden Show on Sunday next at Russborough House, which sits on the Kildare-West Wicklow border, just three miles from Blessington. Whilst visitors could happily lose themselves in the colour and spectacle of the walled gardens and walkways, there's something for every member of the family from the playground to the Fairy Trail, Maze, Birds of Prey Centre, house tours, etc plus musical entertainment.

The Garden & Landscape Design Association will be offering Garden Design Clinics (separate booking required). These take place in the RHSI Walled Garden at Russborough which will also play host to music from the Ballymore Eustace Concert Band, demonstrations, workshops, RHSI garden tours and more, as well as providing plenty of gardening inspiration in its own right.

With plenty to occupy the experienced and the novice gardener, children and families, attractions will include plant stalls from some of Ireland’s leading nurseries, including Camolin Potting Shed, Leamore Nursery, Rare Plants Ireland and Shady Plants Nursery. There will also be select stalls dealing in garden accessories, cut flowers, artisan foods and home produce, botanic-inspired art and craft, all complementing the beautiful plant offering.

Under the ‘Learn’ banner, they are including talks in the Hippodrome from such luminaries as E´anna Ni´ Lamhna, Oliver Schurmannn, Hester Forde, Hazel Proctor, Mick Kelly, Ed Burnham and Anne Swithinbank offering their expert insights; with Peter Donegan, fresh from speaking at the RHS Cardiff Talks Theatre, as MC.

Check out 25% discounts on the day to tour Russborough House or visit the National Birds of Prey Centre - a special flight demonstration is also scheduled as part of the day.

Advance admission tickets are available now for €8 per adult via Eventbrite and on Russborough's website. Admission on the day will cost €10 (€8 for RHSI members and Russborough Season ticket holders). Free admission for children and parking is also free.

Sunday, 28 July 2019 from 10am-5pm for a superb day out at Russborough for the RHSI Garden Show, bookings at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/rhsi-garden-show-2019-tickets-59225537176

See russborough.ie or rhsi.ie Russborough House and Estate, Blessington, Co Wicklow.