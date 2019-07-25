Weeds that cause nasty burns are back to area in Kildare where they were removed 2 years ago

A nuisance plant has returned to an area where it was removed two years ago.

Giant Hogweed, which grow to over 5 metres in height, has been spotted on a roadside near Kildare Town.

It had been removed from this area in July 2017 after concerns from the public.

As our photos show, the large leaves and tough stalks are growing again in the same spot on the Tully Road.

The sap contains toxic chemicals which react with light when in contact with human skin, causing blistering, burns or scarring.

They had grown to over 4 metres in height two years ago:

The plants are mostly found along footpaths, river banks, cemeteries and waste ground.

It's native to Asia but was introduced to Britain and Ireland by rich landowners as an ornamental plant in the 19th century.

Kildare Co Council hires contractors to remove the weeds when they become aware of them.