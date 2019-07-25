Kildare Ladies team to play Down is named

Kildare Manager Daniel Moynihan has named an unchanged team for the Kildare Ladies Footballers All-Ireland Intermediate Championship clash with Down on Sunday afternoon.

After wins over Limerick and Sligo the Lilywhites have already sealed their place in the knockout stages but they will aim to finish off the group with a 100% record.

It's been a good Championship campaign so far for Kildare and they will be eager to stay on the so called easier part of the draw for the Quarter-Finals by topping the group.

Down will come to Newbridge needing a win but after getting the better of them rather comfortably in the League Kildare will be confident they can repeat the trick at the weekend.

Throw-in at St.Conleths Park is at 12.00

Kildare team to play Down:

1. Dervla McGinn (Maynooth)

2. Rachel Cribbin (Balyna)

3. Lara Gilbert (Kildangan Nurney)

4. Shauna Kendrick (Sarsfields)

5. Claire Sullivan (Carbury)

6. Sarah Munnelly (Confey)

7. Trina Duggan (Suncroft)

8. Siobhan O’Sullivan (Eadestown)

9. Grace Clifford (Eadestown)

10. Lara Curran (Milltown)

11. Neasa Dooley (Castledermot)

12. Aoife Rattigan (Cappagh)

13. Ellen Dowling (Suncroft)

14. Orlaith Sullivan (Carbury)

15. Mikaela McKenna (Na Fianna).