Potential "3-bed dormer bungalow" overlooking Curragh Plains for €165k
This vacant shop unit with an overhead apartment is for sale for €160,000.
The property is on a site in Brownstown overlooking the Curragh Plains.
An own-door apartment is located over the shop but both require works.
Two years ago, the property received full planning permission to be converted into a 115 sq. meter three-bedroom dormer bungalow.
The area is close to a primary school, secondary school, post office, a Spar shop and the Rising Sun pub.
The M9 motorway is a 5-minute drive away while the M7 is less than 10 minutes.
