Potential "3-bed dormer bungalow" overlooking Curragh Plains for €165k

This vacant shop unit with an overhead apartment is for sale for €160,000.

The property is on a site in Brownstown overlooking the Curragh Plains.

An own-door apartment is located over the shop but both require works.

Two years ago, the property received full planning permission to be converted into a 115 sq. meter three-bedroom dormer bungalow.

The area is close to a primary school, secondary school, post office, a Spar shop and the Rising Sun pub.

The M9 motorway is a 5-minute drive away while the M7 is less than 10 minutes.

