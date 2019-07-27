Lost Luggage auction - featuring Phones, Laptops, Tablets, Cameras and Watches - in Naas this morning

A Lost and Left Luggage auction takes place in Naas on this Saturday at 11am.

The event at Irish Machinery Auctions facility includes Phones, Laptops, Tablets, Cameras and Watches.

Also featuring is Jewellery, Clothes, Bags, Books, Sunglasses, Wallets, Purses, Bicycles, Antiques, Silver Cutlery, Headphones and more.

All the items were available to be viewed at Irish Machinery Auctions in M7 Motorpark on Thursday and Friday.

The auctioneers said: "We have been instructed by a major international airport to sell a selection of lost and left luggage/items public auction.

Over 150 lots are included in the sale.