Can I eat it? Reader finds mystery mushroom in Curragh

A KildareNow reader emailed us a photo of an unusual mushroom she found growing while walking in the Curragh.

She said: "I didn't recognise what it is.

"Is it a puffball? I thought they grow bigger like footballs in some places.

"It's even a bit early in the summer for mushrooms, I thought August and September were the best times.

"Can somebody tell me if I can eat it?

Can anybody help?