Jockey being investigated by Gardai over alleged sex assault of woman
A top Irish jockey is being investigated by gardai after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a social event.
Gardai confirmed last night that the investigation was under way, but said there had been no arrests, the Irish Independent reports today.
The incident is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A complaint about a sexual assault was made to local Gardai and the alleged victim was subsequently interviewed by officers.
The successful jockey has strenuously denied the allegation.
The man is well known in the racing world and is highly regarded in National Hunt racing.
During his career he has ridden the winners of a series of major races, both over hurdles and fences.
Gardai said last night that their inquiries were ongoing.
It is expected that the man will shortly be formally interviewed in connection with the assault allegation.
