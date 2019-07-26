Kildare Minors ring the changes for All-Ireland Quarter Final against Galway

Kildare have made three changes for tomorrow night's All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter Final against Galway.

Colin Ward has decided to shake things up with Mark Maguire, PJ Cullen and Oisin Milmoe coming out of the team to be replaced by Joel Kavanagh, Ryan Comeou and Eoin Meehan.

Kildare will come into the game as Leinster Champions after a thrilling victory over Dublin three weeks ago and they take on the Tribesmen who were beaten by Mayo in the Connacht decider after extra-time.

Throw-in from Pearse Park in Longford is at 7.00.

Kildare team to play Galway:

1. Cian Burke, Clane 

2. Joel Kavanagh, Kilcullen  

3. Conan Boran, Eadestown 

4. Tommy Gill, Carbury 

5. Ryan Comeou, Balyna 

6. Oisin O' Rourke, Athy

7. Jack Quinn, Leixlip 

8. Shane Flynn, Balyna 

9. Kevin Eustace, St Laurence’s

10. Adam Conneely, Two Mile House

11. Aedan Boyle, Balyna 

12. Eoin Bagnall, Aylmer Gaels 

13. Eoin Meehan, Moorefield  

14. Aaron Browne, Celbridge

15. Ciaran O Brien, Kilcullen   

 Subs:

16. Sean Knight, Kilcullen 

17. Daniel Woulfe, Naas

18. PJ Cullen, St. Laurences 

19. Mikey Spillane, Athy 

20. Matthew Whelan, Naas 

21. Mikey Delahunty, Abbey Rangers 

22. Luke Gorman, St. Laurences  

23. Oisin Milmoe, Carbury  

24. Mark Maguire, Naas