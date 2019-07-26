Kildare Minors ring the changes for All-Ireland Quarter Final against Galway
Kildare have made three changes for tomorrow night's All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter Final against Galway.
Colin Ward has decided to shake things up with Mark Maguire, PJ Cullen and Oisin Milmoe coming out of the team to be replaced by Joel Kavanagh, Ryan Comeou and Eoin Meehan.
Kildare will come into the game as Leinster Champions after a thrilling victory over Dublin three weeks ago and they take on the Tribesmen who were beaten by Mayo in the Connacht decider after extra-time.
Throw-in from Pearse Park in Longford is at 7.00.
Kildare team to play Galway:
1. Cian Burke, Clane
2. Joel Kavanagh, Kilcullen
3. Conan Boran, Eadestown
4. Tommy Gill, Carbury
5. Ryan Comeou, Balyna
6. Oisin O' Rourke, Athy
7. Jack Quinn, Leixlip
8. Shane Flynn, Balyna
9. Kevin Eustace, St Laurence’s
10. Adam Conneely, Two Mile House
11. Aedan Boyle, Balyna
12. Eoin Bagnall, Aylmer Gaels
13. Eoin Meehan, Moorefield
14. Aaron Browne, Celbridge
15. Ciaran O Brien, Kilcullen
Subs:
16. Sean Knight, Kilcullen
17. Daniel Woulfe, Naas
18. PJ Cullen, St. Laurences
19. Mikey Spillane, Athy
20. Matthew Whelan, Naas
21. Mikey Delahunty, Abbey Rangers
22. Luke Gorman, St. Laurences
23. Oisin Milmoe, Carbury
24. Mark Maguire, Naas
