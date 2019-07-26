Rathcoole road closure part of ongoing operation into organised crime

Gardai have now revealed that the road closure near Rathcoole was part of an ongoing operation into organised crime.

With the assistance of Garda Armed Support Unit, Dog Unit, Aer Support Unit, Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), Stolen Vehicle Unit, Social Welfare, Customs and Revenue, today, Friday, July 26, searched 30 dwellings in the Tootenhill area, at the southern end of Rathcoole.

In a statement they say that 12 caravans, three generators and a variety of power tools, all believed to be stolen were recovered during the operation.

"Gardaí are currently in the process of itemising the property," they explained, although they added that "no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing".