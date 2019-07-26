Fancy watching some polo here in Co Kildare?

Action packed weekend in Ballymore Eustace this weekend, with the Bishopland Cup July Tournament kicking off at 1.30pm tomorrow, Saturday 27 and 11am on Sunday 28 at Paddy Quinlan's, Bishopland (close to the entrance to Ballymore GFC grounds).

Come along to cheer on the local team playing against teams from around the country. A growing sport, makes for great spectator viewing! A great BBQ and shenanigans after the games on Saturday; games at 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm on Saturday....

"Starters League kicks off around 11am on Sunday. Semi-final and final of the Bishopland Cup after that" said Emma Hayes. "No admission charge and lots of parking, plus ideal for families to have picnics whilst watching the competitive matches. All welcome, the more the merrier!"

Check out this growing equestrian sport over Saturday and Sunday, 27 and 28 July, 2019.