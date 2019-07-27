Teach na Daoine: Buy a Brick fundraiser hosted today, Saturday, July 27

'Buy a Brick' fundraiser will be hosted today, Saturday, July 27, to raise funds to complete the Teach na nDaoine project in Kilcullen.

"Teach na nDaoine is a fantastic initiative for our senior citizens in the Kilcullen area” said Antoinette Buckley. “We are going to hold a pop-up event at Teach na nDaoine today from 10am to 1pm and there, we will sell the bricks to help pay for the completion of the project. Also, to give out information about the project, etc on the day”.

Contact Liz on 087 2805 700 or Antoinette on 086 370 2554 to order and fill out a 'The Walk of Life' sponsor form. Limited number of bricks available so all support will be much appreciated. The centre offers a great drop in centre for local mature citizens and will offer a diverse range of activities on completion of the project.