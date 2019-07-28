Large reward offered for information on stolen boat

A large reward is being offered for information on a stolen boat.

The MV Jaws 2 was stolen from a premises in Batterstown, Co Meath.

Along with the theft of the boat, around ten wet suits and 15 life jackets were taken along with fuel drums and a large inflatable ring.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Ashbourne Garda Station.

CCTV is currently being checked.

The owner said: “Large reward offered for information leading to the safe retrieval of this boat.”