Temperatures a little cooler today, as some rain expected



Met Eireann predicts today will be cloudy in the north of Leinster with patchy rain possible through the afternoon.

Generally dry elsewhere with variable cloud and some bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, a little cooler under cloud to the north of the province. Winds will be light to moderate and northwesterly in direction.

Tonight, we can expect some light rain in the north of the province but dry everywhere else with good clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate west to northwest breezes.

Pollen forecast is predicted to be high today and tomorrow.