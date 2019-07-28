FREE gift for customers at new boutique in Kildare Village

Parisian brand Maje will open in Kildare Village this August hot on the heels of the opening of Sandro in the Kildare town designer retail outlet centre.

Maje in Kildare Village will stock womens wear and accessories – and it will be the brands first standalone store in Ireland.

The boutique is planned to open early August 2019 and there will be a limited edition gift with purchase for some lucky customers.

Maje is known for classic pieces and sharp details - the brands aesthetic is feminine, understatedly glamourous and bold.

Judith Milgrom, Founder and Artistic Director of Maje, created the brand in 1998 after she identified a gap in the market for an accessible luxury brand for active women.

Maje is now a leading accessible luxury brand evoking an idea of true French luxury through its signature aesthetic.

Maje will be the newest addition to the range of boutiques in Kildare Village.

These include: Coccinelle, The Kooples, The White Company, Diane von Furstenberg, Vans, Dune, Kurt Geiger, Reiss and AllSaints.