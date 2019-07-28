Start of a new chapter in Maynooth as Gaelscoil Ruairí will open this year

Gaelscoil Ruairí, a brand new Irish-Medium school with a multi-denominational ethos is all set to open on Friday, 30 August with their first junior infant class. The school will open temporarily in Gaelscoil Uí Fhiaich’s school building before moving to their long term location on the Moyglare Road.

Speaking in advance of the school opening, school principal Póla Ní Chinnsealaigh said: “We’re so excited to open and provide parents in Maynooth with this new choice of school. We were delighted to gather all our families together for the first time last weekend. The children played both indoors and outdoors and created with their families magical time-capsules which have been sealed and will re-appear in time for the children’s graduation from primary school in 2027! There’s such a positive energy in a new school.”

Gaelscoil Ruairí is opening with two teachers; Póla Ní Chinnsealaigh, the teaching principal and another classroom teacher. This means that the children enrolled to start in junior infants this year will benefit from having two teachers in their class. This will facilitate team teaching as well as station teaching and we will have the lowest pupil/teacher ratio in the area.

Irish classes and workshops will be organised to help and encourage parents in supporting their children in primary school.

Speaking today, Cormac Mc Cashin, School Manager said: "It’s a really special time. We have recently met all of our new students, viewed our first ever uniform and we’re sowing the seeds of many relationships in Maynooth".

He continued: "Maynooth is growing and we look forward to welcoming many of the new families into our new school community. This will also be the start of a strong relationship with Gaelscoil Uí Fhiaich and we’re really grateful for all their support.”

Places are still available for this September and parents who wish to register for 2019/20 can contact the school via gaelscoilruairi@gmail.com or by calling 01-629 4110.

Patron of the school, An Foras Pátrúnachta, is based in Maynooth and is the largest provider of Irish-medium education in the country with over 16,000 students.