Gardaí seek help in locating missing youth from Templeogue



Gardaí in Terenure are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Eirdjon Gjidia, 17 years, an Albanian national who is missing from Templeogue, Dublin 6W since Friday 26 July, 2019.



Eirdjon was last seen on the evening of Friday 26 July, 2019 at approximately 9pm when he was walking on Glendown Lawn. He is described as being approximately 5'9" in height, slim build, with short brown hair, green eyes and clean shaven.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue skinny jeans and runners.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 - 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.