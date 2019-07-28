Kildare blues singer needs your support!

Newbridge singer Roisin McAlinden is calling for Kildare's support in FM104's Talent Nation Live Showcase.

The 24 with a truly distinctive husky blues voice has 582 votes so far but needs more to climb up the ratings when competing against vocalists or musicians say from larger populated areas.

Since winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Busking Competition in 2016 on George's Street, Newbridge, mum of one Roisin has studied hard to achieve an Hons Dip in Professional Musicianship in vocals. And this year is all positive for Roisín in every front as she and partner Shane Nolan got engaged, and moved into their first home together with daughter Gracie May (“Right next to my mam and dad at Highfield Park!” says Roisin).

Tracey Clifford (2 FM) with Roisín in 2016

Roisín is calling on your support as music is her passion and she'd love to build on her growing career. To date, Roisín has performed for guests at the VIP Pavilion in the Curragh Racecourse on Derby Day, along with performing there in the Derby main bar this year and the Oaks Restaurant. She has performed with the Chapel Hill Gang at Junefest, at Killashee House Hotel and other leading venues across Co Kildare.

Roisín, Shane and their daughter Gracie May who will start primary school this year.

A big fan of Etta James, Otis Redding, Chris Stapleton, she pretty much loves all blues, soul and country.

“I have been singing for as long as I can remember” said Roisín, I love music and have a passion for singing. I am hardworking and have been gigging for the past 4 years. I feel that my confidence is where it needs to be and, as I have a very unique voice and tone, I believe my voice stands out”.

The competition closes on August 12, give Roisín a break!

Just click onto https://www.talentnation.ie/talent-competition/RoisinMcalinden/?fbclid=IwAR2F4nFgYYrCoB89zN0_YOOTDF73OlOzTBNVR6nV_FueKx-QbPzs7ykt0wo