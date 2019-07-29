Naas CFR give life saving training to residents and volunteers at McAuley Place

McAuley Place held their Annual BBQ for residents/staff and volunteers on Saturday, July 20, with approx 100 people in attendance. The weather held out to give them a lovely outdoor feast in the courtyard at the Sallins Road based centre.

McAuley Place invited qualified instructors and Naas CFR responders Amanda Ross and Julie Banim who trained all staff/volunteers and a number of residents in CPR and how to use their two recently installed defibrillators.

Rebecca Cox, Julie Banim and Amanda Ross from Naas Community First Responders with the craft group at McAuley Place, Naas Photo Aishling Conway

Rebecca Cox also of Naas CFR is one of the organisers and quizmaster of the annual Sylvia Murtagh Table Quiz that is held in aid of McAuley Place Residents Association every June. Rebecca and the responders received a cheque from the Residents Association for Naas CFR from Chairperson Jim Murtagh in support of the quiz and CPR training provided to the residents at McAuley Place, Naas.