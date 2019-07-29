'Old bangers' of cars needed to help train fire fighters

Dublin Fire Brigade is looking for end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) that will be used to to help train recruit firefighters in the area of Road Traffic Collision skills.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) requires scrap vehicles to assist in maintaining the highest standards of Road Traffic Collision training for its firefighters/paramedics.

The donated vehicle will be used by DFB to train new recruits as well as for on going training of operational staff.

Vehicle design is constantly changing and new technologies are being introduced by manufactures.

Firefighters and officers need to train regularly to keep their skills up to date with these new developments in how to safely and efficiently extricate casualties from crashed vehicles.

For further details please contact DFB Training Centre by calling (01) 222 4199 (Monday to Friday 09:00-17:00).