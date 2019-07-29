Save the date! Bank Holiday Family Fun at Naas Races on Monday

Preparations are in full swing for the Family Fun race day at Naas Racecourse on Bank Holiday Monday next.

Family entertainment for kids of all ages includes face painting, bouncing castles, Magician, pony rides and the petting farm will have a mixture of farm animals including ducks, goats, pigs, lambs and donkeys for all the kids to pet and feed.

The on-site free-of-charge Creche, Inspire Child Development Centre will also be open on the day.

Traditionally a great day out for all the family with lots of games planned to keep the children entertained, while parents enjoy a family day at the races.

On the day eight mascots will line up for the Paddy Power League of Ireland Mascot Race on the track at 3.50pm.

The Kildare Post will be sponsoring a prestigious race on the day.

Eamonn McEvoy, General Manager of Naas Racecourse said: “We are really looking forward to our Family Fun Day on Bank Holiday Monday.

"We have plenty of FREE Family Fun activities to keep the kids entertained and this year we are delighted to host the Paddy Power League of Ireland Mascot Race.

"Our online Family admission ticket is just €20 when you purchase online in advance of the day.”

The gates open from 12.40pm with the first race going to post at 2.05pm.

All family entertainment kicks off from 1.30pm until 4.00pm and the Paddy Power League of Ireland Mascot Race is at 3.50pm. Family Admission (2 Adults with children) is just €20 when you pre purchase online, OAP admission is €9 and includes free tea/coffee while U-18’s/Students are free (valid I.D. card required).