Rose of Tralee contestants to get civic reception in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

Roses of Tralee contestants will be welcomed to St Conleth's Park in Newbridge next month.

The Roses will be stopping off from their tour of Co Kildare on Monday, August 19.

The international Rose of Tralee international festival is celebrating its 60th year in 2019.

Co Kildare is hosting the prestigious Rose Tour en route to the Rose of Tralee International Festival for the third year in a row.

The 32 young women from Ireland, the USA, Canada, Britain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East will enjoy a "behind the scenes" tour of a few key Kildare flagship locations.

The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will be the home to the Roses for two nights on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th August, while Kildare County Council in association with Into Kildare, the county’s Tourism Board, will lay-out a memorable itinerary packed full of culture, history, food, fun and excitement.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival Commercial Manager, Steve Cronly, said: “Kildare certainly knows how to roll out the red carpet and make visitors feel welcome in one of Ireland’s most beautiful counties.

"We know that the Roses are looking forward to sampling the magnificent hospitality that we have enjoyed here in recent years. We thank Kildare County Council, Into Kildare, The Glenroyal Hotel and the many wonderful tourist attractions in Kildare for inviting the Roses enjoy your county again this year.”

"The Roses can look forward to a wide range of activities during their stay in Kildare from experiencing our Greenways and Blueways to immersing themselves in our rich history and culture throughout the county.

The Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey, said: “Our County’s collaborative approach to cross-selling and clustering its attractions under the Into Kildare brand is working very well for the Kildare’s tourist industry.

"Food is at the heart of Kildare’s tourist offering and Kildare Fáilte looks forward to introducing the Roses to our amazing restaurants and wonderful artisan food producers and suppliers during their stay.”