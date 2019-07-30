Decision due on 55 new homes in Celbridge area

A planning decision is due soon on 55 proposed homes in Celbridge.

The development, which includes a mix of bungalows and apartments, is planned for a 2 hectare site in the Newtown area of the town.

Also in the designs are internal access roads, public open space and parking, lighting, landscaping, boundary treatments and all associated site and development works.

A 275-metre pedestrian footpath along the L1016 (Newtown/Ardclough Road) is also planned.

A pedestrian crossing and speed calming measures and signage are in design documents.

The proposed development is being built by Lagan Homes Ireland Limited based in Dublin.