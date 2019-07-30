Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, July 30

The death has occurred of Maj. Gen. F. K. (Kevin) Murphy (Retired)

Salthill, Galway / Newbridge, Kildare (pictured)

Unexpectedly and peacefully; beloved husband of the late Thérèse and much loved and cherished father of Conal (Tuam), Kevin Jnr. (Greystones) and the late Aonghus.

He will be very sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law Ann and Mary, his grandchildren Niall, Ailbhe and Eoghan, nieces, nephews, good neighbours, friends and army colleagues. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Garrison Church, Renmore Barracks on Wednesday, 31st July from 6.00pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill on Thursday 1st August at 12 noon. Funeral after Mass to the new cemetery, Bohermore.

‘Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís’

The death has occurred of John Mc Connell

Newbridge, Kildare / Louisburgh, Mayo / Oughterard, Galway

John Mc Connell (Newbridge, Co. Kildare native of Shraugh, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo) 27th July 2019 (unexpectedly) at Naas General Hospital. Son of the late John. Loving husband to Patricia (née Tuck) and loving Dad to Louise, Hazel, & John. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, daughters, son, mother Margaret (née Joyce), brothers Thomas, Seamus, & Michael, sisters Mary, Margaret, Teresa, Martina & Anna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended Mc Connell & Tuck Families, colleagues at An Post, and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In peace.

John will lie in repose at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Tuesday (July 30th) from 5.00pm, concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Louisburgh on Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am, followed by interment in Kilgeever Cemetery.T



The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Gaffney (née Coen)

Cabra, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare / Borrisokane, Tipperary / Athboy, Meath

GAFFNEY (neé Coen) (Ratoath Estate, Cabra, Dublin 7 and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary) July 28th 2019. (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, in her 91st. year. Anne (Nancy), beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) and dear mother of Eamonn, Betty (Philpott) and Evelyn (Farrell). Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sister Peg Monaghan, grandchildren Claire, Jane, Michael, Mark, Noel, Kevin, Robert and John, great-grandchildren Meabh, Hugh, Noah, Ella, Lily, Laoise, Saoirse, Molly and Charlie, sons-in-law Ben and Tony, daughter-in-law Therese, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Wednesday evening (31st. July) from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road on Thursday morning (1st. August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial in St. James’ Cemetery, Athboy, Co. Meath arriving at 1.00 pm approx. House Private. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Peter Crowley

New Mill Court, Canal Road, Portarlington, Laois / Naas, Kildare

Formerly Punchestown, Naas, County Kildare. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Catherine, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday from 5pm with Removal at 6:20pm arriving St John's Church, Killenard at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sheila Behan (née Cusack)

Red Hills, Kildare Town, Kildare

Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and daughter Anne. Sadly missed by her loving sons Paddy and Willie, daughter Sandra, daughters-in-law Trish and Anna, sons-in-law Ian and Ken, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sheila rest in peace.

Reposing at her son Willie's residence from 12 midday on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please.



The death has occurred of Jimmy Byrne

Abbeyfield Ballitore and late of Kilcullen and Fonstown Athy, Kildare / Kilcullen, Kildare

Jimmy Byrne. Abbeyfield, Ballitore and late of Kilcullen and Fonstown, Athy, Co.Kildare. July 27th 2019 at Naas Hospital. Beloved Husband of the late Claire and Brother of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by his Daughter Nicola, Sons, Enda, Austin, John, Michael and James, Brother Michael, Sisters Mary, Kathleen, Betty and Kathleen Roche, Son-in-law Michael, Daughters-in-law, Trish, Claire and Siobhan, Sisters-in-law, Berney and family, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his Daughter Nichola and Son-in-law Michael O' Neill's residence Mullaghmast(Eircode R14TD82) from 12 o' clock on Tuesday 30th with prayers at 8 o' clock . Removal from there on Wednesday 31st to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen. Arriving for 11o'clock Requiem Mass Funeral thereafter to Fonstown Cemetery.