Could this be the right duo to do a job with the Lilywhites?

The Kildare County Board is currently searching for a replacement for Cian O'Neill who stepped down as Kildare manager last month after four years in charge.

Officials may seek to appoint a former Kildare footballer - or look outside the county to get a fresh perspective.

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness, who led his native county to an All Ireland in 2012, is currently without a coaching contract.

McGuinness departed from American Football team, Charlotte Independence last month.

He has also worked as a coach at Celtic FC in Glasgow and as assistant manager with Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan.

Also looking for a managerial job is ex Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher, who was part of McGuinness’ backroom team when Donegal bridged a 20-year gap to lift Sam Maguire.

In his two seasons in charge, Gallagher helped Fermanagh reach an Ulster final, the first in ten years, and earned promotion from Division 3.

Well-travelled Gallagher, who lives in Letterkenny, played for Fermanagh and neighbouring Cavan in the past as well as clubs in Dublin and Cavan.

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns could also be looking for a position with a new county.

Kearns has been in charge of Tipperary since November 2015 and led them to the Munster final in 2016 before a historic run to the All-Ireland semi-finals in the same season.

Other managers who have left their positions in recent weeks include John Evans has stepped down as the manager of the Wicklow senior football team.