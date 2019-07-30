Kildare Co Council hiring Community Warden with max pay of over €700 per week

Kildare Co Council has advertised the position of Community Warden.

The Council said the week remuneration scale can rise to €726.17.

Posts will be filled subject to guidelines from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Panels may be formed as a result of this competition.

Candidates may be short-listed on the basis of information supplied in their application.

Kildare County Council is an equal opportunities employer.

The closing date is Thursday, August 15 at 4pm.

Application forms and full particulars are available HERE.

The position of Clerk of Works has also been advertised. The position has a stated remuneration of €46,770 per annum - €57,157 per annum after 6 years satisfactory service at maximum.