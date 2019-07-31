Newbridge Gardaí would like to speak to this man in connection with stolen tractor and trailer

Gardaí would like to speak to this man in connection with a stolen John Deere 6820 and blue NC 14 ton dump trailer taken from a site near Newbridge on Sunday.

A €5,000 reward has been offered for the safe return of the machinery.

The tractor and trailer were stolen at 3am on Sunday morning.

This man is one of two males (below) who were spotted on CCTV in the area around the time the tractor and trailer were stolen.

Newbridge Garda Station can be contacted on (045) 431 212.