The former Oscar cinema is for sale - as a restaurant

Oscar House, the former home of one of Kildare's best known cinemas has been converted into a restaurant and has now come on the market with a guide price of €625,000.

Auctioneer Maura Donohoe says this is "an excellent opportunity to acquire a substantial landmark building in Newbridge".

"Formally the famous Oscar Cinema, this property has been extensively refurbished and renovated to create a restaurant on the ground floor and three commercial units and two apartments on the first floor. Oscar Cinema originally opened as a theatre in 1937 and was remodelled into a three-screen cinema in 1973. This is a great opportunity to acquire this mixed-use investment that extends to c. 6,500 sq. ft. (603.86 sq. m₂)," she said.

The ground floor restaurant consists of a substantial open plan room with full planning permission for a restaurant. It has feature brick work, lighting, double entrance doors, reception area, two kitchen units and toilet facilities.

The kitchen area has fitted County Cream kitchen units.

The entire property extends to approximately 6,500 sq. ft. and is in close proximity to Newbridge Town Centre.

“Oscar House” is a two level multi-purpose building that comes to market with full planning permission and is situated in the prime location of Newbridge Town Centre. Refurbishment and renovations of this premises is in need of completion," added the auctioneer.

The inside of the former cinema

The building has full permission for a restaurant