Co Kildare woman to take part in parachute jump to raise funds for Bone Marrow Research on 17 August

An inspirational woman from Prosperous in Co Kildare together with her daughter and several friends are gearing up to parachute out of an airplane to raise funds for Bone Marrow Research at St James’ Hospital.

Shirley Moore is from Prosperous and she, her daughter, and friends are set to do the parachute jump at Clonbullogue on Saturday, August 17 at 10am.

Speaking to KildareNow this week, Shirley Moore explained: “There are five of us doing the parachute jump, myself and my daughter, my brother’s wife, and two friends. We’re hoping to raise money for the Bone Marrow Research at St James’ Hospital. I’m excited and nervous about the parachute jump, but it’s for a great cause. There are two people in our small village who need a bone marrow transplant, one being my mam.”

“My mam has to have blood transfusions and injections to keep her bone marrow healthy and she really needs the transplant. We’re hoping to raise as much funding as possible and hopefully it’ll be a success with the parachute jump and the raffle in Larry’s Pub on the same night,” added Shirley.

The group are also organising a Raffle taking place in Larry’s Pub in Prosperous at 8pm on the night of Saturday 17 August, with entry free on the night and t-shirts are also being sold.

For more information about the event visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ events/392090171446272/?ti=cl