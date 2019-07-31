This spacious 2-bed home is the perfect fixer-upper project in south Kildare

This detached home presents a perfect re-development opportunity in Athy town centre.

The selling price is listed as €100,000.

The former shop unit is comes with overhead accommodation.

The property is located on Offaly Street close to Athy railway station and all local amenities.

The auctioneers said the property requires "substantial modernisation" and that "the property has huge potential to convert into apartments or a comfortable house in an excellent location."

