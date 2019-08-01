Dry start to August with top temperatures of 23C today with good sunshine on the way for Co Kildare

August is getting off to a good start as Met Eireann predict warm and dry conditions with highs of 23C for many parts of the country, with Co Kildare set to experience a lot of sunshine today and tomorrow.

A forecaster from Met Eireann said: "Dry and warm again today with good sunshine at times but some cloudier periods also.

"A few light showers may develop during the afternoon and evening across Connacht and Ulster. Highs of 19C to 23C in light breezes."

Dry and mostly clear overnight with lows of 10 to 12 degrees.

Friday looks set to be a lovely day, dry and warm with a lot of sunshine and light breezes and the mercury is set to hit 24C tomorrow with a "lot of sunshine" expected.