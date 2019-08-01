Fined in a flash! Motorist is spotted using mobile phone to take picture of garda van while driving at Naas roadworks

A driver stuck behind a garda van at the speed limit zone at the M7 roadworks got more than they bargained for when they decided to take a picture of the back of the vehicle.

Gardai noticed the flash of the camera and they were stopped and received a fixed charge penalty notice for their troubles.

Naas RPU: Driver annoyed at being kept at speed limit in r/works on M7 by Naas RPU decided to photograph same while driving behind it. Oh! & forgot to turn off flash on camera phone.



FCPN issued for using m/phone while driving . Doubt if his pic will get any shares or likes!! pic.twitter.com/ueTkhCgEU9

— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 31, 2019