Fined in a flash! Motorist is spotted using mobile phone to take picture of garda van while driving at Naas roadworks
Naas Roads Policing Unit
The picture taken of the back of the van by the motorist
A driver stuck behind a garda van at the speed limit zone at the M7 roadworks got more than they bargained for when they decided to take a picture of the back of the vehicle.
Gardai noticed the flash of the camera and they were stopped and received a fixed charge penalty notice for their troubles.
Naas RPU: Driver annoyed at being kept at speed limit in r/works on M7 by Naas RPU decided to photograph same while driving behind it. Oh! & forgot to turn off flash on camera phone.
FCPN issued for using m/phone while driving . Doubt if his pic will get any shares or likes!! pic.twitter.com/ueTkhCgEU9
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 31, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on