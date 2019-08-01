Cannonball race to stop traffic in Edenderry next month

The official route for Cannonball 2019 has been announced and Edenderry has been chosen as the overall finish line for the super car spectacle on Sunday September 8th at 6pm.

The Edenderry Chamber of Commerce approached Cannonball Ireland last year and, after a detailed submission, were successful in securing the event for Edenderry.

Christian Doyle (5) from Ballyfore in Edenderry was on hand to wave his chequered flag in delight at the announcement which will bring the largest road trip in Europe and 190 of the finest cars on the planet to Edenderry.

Cannonball, fuelled by milesPlus from Circle K, will start at Malahide in Dublin this year on September 6th at 10.30 am and then blaze a trail through Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Mayo, Sligo, Meath and with the spectacular finish line in Edenderry.

The last time the Cannonball finish line came to Offaly was 2016 when Tullamore hosted it so to bring this event back to Offaly again, but this time to Edenderry, is fantastic for the profile of the town.

Fans will meet the drivers and celebrities and get up close and personal with the world’s top mark cars such as McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley.

The benefit to the Irish economy and host towns of this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year. The overall finish line is the most lucrative stop of all as it is heavily promoted both in Ireland and abroad and is expected to draw the biggest ever crowds to Edenderry.

Over 200,000 people will line the streets all over Ireland for Cannonball and the event has already raised €1,016,000 for Irish charities. This year, the charity benefactor is the Irish Cancer Society.

Spectators will enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. The Brazilian Dancers will bring all the glamour of carnival, fire breathers, street entertainers, live music and free giveaways get the party started as the largest screen in Ireland shows footage of the event as crowds gather to welcome the event.

The notorious NYPD, German Polizei, Fr Willie and colourful Cannonballers in crazy costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, Cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, The Joker and more, it is a totally unique and free family day out.

Celebrity Cannonballers over the years include Boyzone’s Shane Lynch who is a firm devotee and even has the logo tattooed on his leg! Other household names have included former Miss World Rosanna Davison and husband Wes Quirke, Glenda Gilson, Rachel Allen, Kathryn Thomas, Miriam O’Callaghan, Georgia Salpa, Holly Carpenter, Roz Purcell, Nadia Forde, Ryan Tubridy, Mick Galway, Gerald Keane, Andy Quirke, Nicky Byrne, Colm Hayes, Ryan Thomas, Dirty Sanchez, Jenny Green, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former President Mary Robinson. This year, organisers are looking for novelty cars, muscle cars and classics as well as supercars so check out www.cannonball.ie to register your interest and check routes and all details.

Cannonball will be fuelled by milesPlus from Circle K as the main headline Sponsor for 2019. Tour Sponsors include Manhattan Popcorn, Asystec and Hone. Cannonball official partners include Bonavox, AB Signs, Keanes Jewellers, Ballyseedy, Duke Energy Drinks, Karl Goodwin Motors and Krystle