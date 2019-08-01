More than 100 more homes added to proposed project for Magee Barracks site

The promoters of a proposed housing estate in Kildare Town are appealing an earlier refusal of the development to An Bord Pleanála.

Dublin-based Ballymount Properties Ltd have modified the original designs to include more than 100 more homes - from 264 to 375 - and have also increased the number of Barracks building to be demolished from 16 to 17.

These structures include the Officers' Mess building and the Water Tower Structure.

The size of the entire development site has also grown to 11.35 hectares (28 acres).

The latest plans are to construct a development comprising of 375 residential units, a neighbourhood centre comprising of 3 shops and a café including a gallery and exhibition area at mezzanine level.

Also proposed is a two-storey childcare facility and play area.

Permission was refused a year ago for the original plans.

Local residents had lodged a lengthy submission to the plans citing the proposed development’s over emphasis on residential development would create congestion similar to commuter town closer to Dublin.

The planning application was originally lodged with An Bord Pleanála on April 4, 2018 under the new Strategic Housing Development process.

The Strategic Housing Development application system allows developers seeking permission for 100 residential units or more to bypass local authorities and apply directly to An Bord Pleanála instead of the local authority.

With planning applications for such developments to local authorities typically appealed to An Bord Pleanála, approval can take up to 18 months to secure.

The fast-track system sees determinations reduced to a maximum of six months.