Kildare’s first tribute band music festival taking place this weekend

Tribfest, Kildare’s first tribute band music festival is taking place this weekend.

The two-day event on Saturday and Sunday will showcase national and international tribute acts, covering songs from some of the greatest bands in history.

Sing along to your favourite tunes of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Hear the music of Fleetwood Mac, Abba, Bob Marley, Bon Jovi, Creedence Clearwater Revival and George Michael from some of the best tribute bands in the entertainment business.

North Kildare Club in Maynooth shall serve as the perfect venue for this celebration of music

The festival features a fantastic food stalls and multiple bars, including a gin, cocktail and wine bar as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

The festival runs on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4 from 6pm to 12am.

Parking will be available on the grounds of North Kildare Club.

Beginning from 12 midnight on both nights, there will be shuttle bus services operating from the TribFest grounds (North Kildare Club) to Maynooth town centre, and also a separate route from the TribFest grounds to Kilcock town centre.

There will be a cost of €5 for this shuttle service.

Tickets are €40 and are available from www.ticketstop.ie.