Helpline launched for Leaving Cert students

For many students, parents and guardians a new phase of life is about to begin.

With the Leaving Cert results on the horizon new questions about what lies ahead are bound to arise.

Help and advice is at hand.

The National Parents Council Post Primary’s free phone (1800 265 165) and online service (helpline@npcpp.ie) will provide Leaving Cert students and their parents/guardians with professional and confidential one-to-one support, advice and guidance, all manned by experienced Guidance Counsellors dealing with topics such as the points system, rechecks, repeats, CAO procedures and further training options and more.

Mr Joe McHugh TD. Minister for Education and Skills, commented “It is an honour to be asked to help promote the great work of the National Parents Council Post Primary to make sure that young students have a place they can call for advice and someone to listen.

"If I had one simple message it’d be this – your exam results are only one step in what I hope will be a rewarding journey to a career and through life.”

Mai Fanning, NPCPP President has these words for students:

“Be proud of how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey."

HELPLINE 1800-265-165

Tuesday 13th August 10am – 7pm

Wednesday 14th August 10am – 7pm

Thursday 15th August 1pm – 7pm

Friday 16th August 8am – 7pm

Saturday 17th August 9am – 1pm

Online support

@ www.independent.ie/caolive from

Tuesday 13th August 10am – 4pm

Thursday 15th August 10am - 4pm

helpline@npcpp.ie

Wednesday 14th August 10am – 7pm

Friday 16th August 8am – 7pm

Saturday 17th August 9am – 1pm

This service also provides professional and confidential one to one support, advice and guidance on LC, LCA, LCVP, VTOS, QQI results, CAO, Traineeships, Internships, Apprenticeships and Gap Years and advice on how to access SUSI and the SEC Candidate Self Service Portal

( https://www.examinations.ie/ candidate-portal/)

The Leaving Cert Helpline 1800-265-165 is sponsored by the Department of Education and Skills, Irish Independent and Independent.ie. It is supported by Institute of Guidance Counsellors, the GAA, State Examinations Commission and SUSI