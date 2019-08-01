New Garda App will be able to check if motorists are ‘bluffing’ when stopped by Gardai

A new Fixed Charge Penalty App has been developed with the members in the Limerick GardaDivision, following on from the successful Pilot.

The App gives the Garda the ability to process Fixed Charge Penalties at the side of the road.

Assistant Garda Commissioner David Sheehan said the new app would force errant drivers to “end the bluffing” in relation to a range of excuses.

These excuses and misinformation relate to home addresses, penalty point history, vehicle status in relation to tax and NCT and in the near future a vehicle’s insurance status would be discernible via the app.

The Garda can use their Mobile Data Station to scan License Plates, Drivers Licenses and look up Pulse and other back Office Garda Systems and then create the charge.

A recent addition to the App is the ability to add Eircodes to addresses using secure web services from Ordinance Survey Ireland.

A further 2,000 mobile devices, called Mobile Data Stations, will be provided into the hands of frontline Garda by the end of 2019.

The system is linked to the Eircode database, so if someone gives an address that doesn’t exist that will be flagged immediately.

The phones the gardai will be using will be encrypted, and can even operate in areas where phone signals or wifi connectivity is a problem.

The garda vehicle will itself be wifi enabled to achieve the required level of connectivity, and if that system did not work the information can still be input into the device and it will be processed as soon as the device is back in connection.