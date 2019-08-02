HARVEY NORMAN, Naas host another KWWSPCA BBQ fundraiser this weekend - volunteers sought.

Once again, the KWWSPCA has been invited to organize a barbecue for Harvey Norman customers in Naas Retail Park this coming holiday weekend - to run over Saturday 3, Sunday 4 and Monday 5 August from 12noon to 4pm each day. This is a great way for the KWWSPCA to raise funds for the Shelter Appeal Fund.

"We are still looking for volunteers to help with the barbecue and also lots of volunteers, preferably with their dogs, to shake buckets and collect money for the KWWSPCA Shelter Appeal Fund" said Sally McCaffrey of the KWWSPCA.

"Please email kwwspca@gmail.comif you could help on any of the days or text/call Sally on 087 680 3295. Harvey Norman very kindly supply all the food and the barbecue equipment for us - and we are so appreciative of this!" she added.