Kildare bar features on list of pubs to visit on summer road trips around Ireland

A list of "great Irish pubs" to visit while on your summer holidays has featured a well-known venue in Co Kildare.

In the Top 12 compiled by the Irish Times, The Ballymore Inn in Ballymore Eustace is ranked alongside top bars across the country.

Others include Mikey Ryan's Bar & Kitchen in Cashel, Co Tipperary, Moran's Oyster Cottage in Kilcolgan, Co Galway, The Strand Cahore in Gorey, Co Wexford and The Legal Eagle in central Dublin.

The article says that The Ballymore Inn has been in business 16 years and "has been picking up accolades just as long for its wholesome pub food."

The report added: "They make their own bread, pizza, tarts, biscuits, and ice cream.

"With people travelling from all over to eat here, they’ve become dab hands at perfecting the extensive menu while catering to all. You’ll find options for kids, vegetarians and vegans, which is probably the reason this is cited by many as a wonderful place for family get-togethers."