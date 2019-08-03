Could you be the next star of 'Gogglebox Ireland'?

Virgin Media Television’s hit show ‘Gogglebox Ireland’ is set to return this Autumn and they're on the lookout for some brand new faces and their sofas, to join Ireland’s funniest TV critics, with Kildare familes welcome to apply.

Gogglebox Ireland is back and on the hunt to find engaging, witty and likeable people who love everything about TV and want to share their views with the Irish Public.

It’s a family affair this season as father & son duos and brothers & sisters who love to watch TV together top the wish list for the brand new series.

If you're a TV fanatic and full of opinions about the shows you love (and the ones you hate!), then you’re already on the right track to become Gogglebox Ireland's next household name.

David Noble, Series Producer of Gogglebox Ireland said;“This show has proved that there’s nowhere quite like an Irish living room when the telly is on and we’re back on the hunt for families with plenty to say about what they watch. We’d love to hear from more fathers and sons or even brothers and sisters to invite us around to their house and tell us what they think of what’s on the box. And if the lesser-spotted, telly-loving Priest or Nun comes out of the woodwork, we’ll happily talk to them too!”

If you think you've got what it takes, email casting@kiteentertainment.com and tell us who's in your gang, where you're based and what you like to watch together along with a photo if possible.