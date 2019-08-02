Want to stay fit and healthy, whilst enjoying spectacular views and landscaped grounds?

What is Russborough Parkrun?

It is a 5km run or walk - it's you against the clock. Whether you're a competitor runner, a determined walker or a leisurely walker simply trying to stay healthy, all levels of fitness are welcomed at Russborough on Saturday mornings. Dogs can accompany walkers but must kept on a lead.

When and where is it?

Every Saturday at 9:30am; parking is free, arrive at 9.15-20am, park up and join the group in front of the magnificent Russborough House.

Ann-Marie Russell scanning in runner John Behan

What does it cost to join in?

Nothing - it's free! But please register before your first run. Only ever register with Parkrun once. Don't forget to bring a printed copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time.

How fast do I have to be?

We all run for our own enjoyment. Please come along and walk or run at your own pace!

Volunteers: Sharon Kenny, Eimear Deegan, Ann-Marie Russell, Angela Collins, Matty Byrne, Barry Brosnan and Martin Keogh

This is entirely organised by volunteers - email russboroughhelpers@parkrun.com to help.

We're friendly! Every week we grab a post parkrun coffee in The Tea Rooms - please come and join us! All welcome.

Investing in Grassroots Athletics, sponsored by VHI, Healthy Ireland and Athletics Ireland, supported by Sport Ireland.