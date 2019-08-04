Beware of 'mating' flying ants invading back gardens and kitchens across Kildare

The current muggy weather has provided the ideal conditions for huge swarms of flying ants, which may invade back gardens across Kildare.

Well what many people don’t realise is that flying ants are actually just common Black Garden Ants (below) that leave their colony to mate.

According to pest control specialists Rentokil, the close humid weather provides ideal conditions for the Black Garden Ant to start their ‘nuptial flight’ which is also known as mating on the wing.”

During nuptial flight, a mixture of large and small flying ants will suddenly exit the colony and take to the air.

The larger ants are the immature queens and the smaller ants are the males.

The insects do not pose a physical risk, but can carry harmful bacteria should they come in contact with food and surfaces.

The insects usually come into your home to forage for food, in particular sweet and sticky substances.

To reduce the likelihood of an ant invasion in your home, you should clear away food and any sugary liquid spillages immediately.

Clean food debris from the floor under kitchen appliances and make sure all rubbish bins have tightly sealed lids.

Clear away your pet’s food after eating.

Also seal access points such as cracks and crevices in door and window frames.