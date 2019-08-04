Kildare people saddling up for Dublin Horse Show next week

Around 100,000 people will be flocking to the Dublin Horse Show taking place next week from Wednesday to Sunday in the RDS Dublin.

The premier equestrian event brings some of the world's best horses and riders to one venue for five days.

The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Ireland - or Nations Cup - is on August 9 will see Europe's leading riders compete for one of the most prestigious equestrian awards, the Aga Khan Trophy.

One of the most popular events every year is the Land Rover Puissance jumping competition on August 10.

The final day sees the Pony Club Games — one of the fastest, most exciting events at the Dublin Horse Show.

On August 8, Dundrum Ladies Day is set to bring incredible style and the most eye-catching outfits to the day.

There's also a full programme of family fun events such as magic shows, pony rides, face painting and bouncy castles.

The Keelings Kids' Zone behind the Grand Stand — a family favourite!

There's also a large trade fair too with 300 traders in attendance.

For more information please visit dublinhorseshow.com